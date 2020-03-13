Two Vehicle Crash Friday due to Slick Roads

According to the Maine State Police report Victoria Butterfield was traveling north in a 2015 Honda Accord on the Mapleton Rd in Mapleton. The snow and rain had caused slush to form in the roadway and, she had been pulled into it. Butterfield attempted to pull out of it and over corrected, lost control of her vehicle and crossed over into the southbound lane. Jessica Libby was traveling south in 2017 GMC Yukon and noticed Butterfield and attempted to avoid a crash. Libby was unable to avoid Butterfield and struck the passenger side of the vehicle.

Presque Isle Fire and Ambulance responded to the scene and transported Butterfield and Libby to Northern Light A. R. Gould in Presque Isle for non life threatening injuries. Impact Auto Body was called and removed both vehicles from the scene.

