Emily Hallett and Madison Oakes raised $1500 today doing a lemonade stand and bake sale. All the profits raised will go to NAMI Maine, an organization that does suicide training and prevention throughout the State. The girls did the fundraiser in memory of Jordan Plummer.

Through support, education, and advocacy NAMI Maine is dedicated to building better lives for the 1 in 4 Mainers who are affected by mental illness.

Help Line: 1(800) 464 - 5767