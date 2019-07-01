Maine’s New Chancellor commits to UMFK Presidential Search

University of Maine System Chancellor Dan Malloy traveled to Aroostook County on his first day on the job to tour the University of Maine at Fort Kent and meet with community members. The new chancellor will spend his second day as the leader of Maine’s public university system at the University of Maine at Presque Isle.

During his visit Chancellor Malloy will inform campus and community leaders that he will be asking the Board of Trustees to approve a campus and community-engaged presidential search for UMFK when the Board meets in Fort Kent in September. Provost Tex Boggs was appointed interim president and provost earlier in the year after President John Short announced his retirement.

Chancellor Malloy will be touring UMFK and UMPI during his visit with a particular focus on facility needs and planned investments at the campuses.

Maine voters approved a University Workforce Bond in November that includes $7.5 million in campus investments for UMFK and UMPI. Included in the funded projects are plans for an Enrollment and Advancement Center at the Fort Kent campus to attract more students and build a stronger foundation for public higher education in Aroostook County.

At the University of Maine at Presque Isle bond-funded investments include critical renovations to Wieden Hall that provides academic space for UMPI’s Physical Therapist Assistant and Exercise Science programs and improvements to nursing and healthcare space.

With strong community and industry support UMPI is also investing nearly a million dollars to construct a new greenhouse facility to support agricultural education, research, and programs.