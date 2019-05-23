UMFK hosts Mission Innovation

More than 180 students gathered at the University of Maine at Fort Kent's Sports Center for the 2019 Mission innovation event to discuss their interest in solving world problems like homelessness. 5th grader Emlyn Nadeau says, " I see people in need and it just hurts so bad to think that people are suffering out there and no one's really helping." Projects varied and didn't just focus on helping the homeless though. More than 6o projects were featured that ranged from drones, virtual reality, 3d printing, and coding. At the end of the day, projects were judged and students were given awards for the best ideas and research.