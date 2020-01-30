UMFK to host regional round for National Spelling Bee

Young wordsmiths will test their skills next month when the University of Maine at Fort Kent’s Office of Community Education hosts the Northern District (Aroostook County) Scripps National Spelling Bee competition for middle school students on Thursday, February 27th at 6:30 p.m. in the Nadeau Hall Conference Room (in case of inclement weather on the 27th, the competition will be held Friday, February 28th at 6:30 in Nadeau Hall).

Maine School Administrative District 27 is sponsoring the 2020 competition under the supervision of Middle School English Teacher, J. Travis Lynn.

The winners of the Northern District spelling bee will continue on to the State of Maine competition. The state winners advance to the Scripps National Spelling Bee, which ESPN will air this spring.

The bee master for the competition will be Dr. Nicole Rogers, UMFK Professor of Forestry. Judges for the event include UMFK staff members Max Jandreau, Community Education Specialist; Shannon Lugdon, Development Officer, and Stephanie Chick, Academic Advisor and Student Success Specialist.

“We are very pleased to be hosting this event on our campus again this year.” said UMFK Dean of Community Education, Scott Voisine. “This spelling bee is an event that celebrates academic achievement and provides young people the opportunity to hone skills that will benefit them for a lifetime.”

The spelling bee is free and open to the public.