UMPI Has Groundbreaking For Campus Greenhouse Project

The University of Maine at Presque Isle celebrated the forthcoming construction of its state-of-the art, four-season Teaching and Research Greenhouse with a Groundbreaking Ceremony on Thursday.

The greenhouse—a $935,000, 2,400-square-foot structure to be located in a spot adjacent to Gentile Hall and close to the campus's year-round composting site—will include two climate-controlled research labs, a teaching classroom, and a faculty office for the Dr. Robert Vinton Akeley Chair of Agricultural Science and Agribusiness.

The greenhouse will be used for various educational and research activities, including courses on plant biology, soil science, plant and crop science, and integrated pest management. Students will receive training in greenhouse crop production, sensor utilization, and analyzing remote monitoring, production, and energy cost data in order to develop a deeper understanding of greenhouse economics that they can bring into the workforce.

