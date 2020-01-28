UMPI alumni compete in Owl Invitational

The University of Maine at Presque Isle hosted the Owl Invitational over the weekend. Shea Cushman, head coach of the Owls, says it is great to have alumni back supporting their former team.

"We've invited our sister school, University of Maine at Farmington to come out and join us and we've also invited the community to come out and race. We're happy to say that we have a lot of UMPI Alum here racing against us so that's pretty fun to see some past skiers coming out and racing against our new skiers," says Shea Cushman.