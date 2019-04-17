UMPI looking into solar energy projects to replace wind turbine

It's been a little more than a year since the University of Maine at Presque Isle's wind turbine caught fire due to a mechanical failure. An insurance investigation that just recently wrapped up confirmed the cause...and UMPI officials are now looking further into what's next.

According to Chief Business Officer Ben Shaw, conversations about the University's next energy project has been ongoing since the fire.

He says the name of the game is to stay green- and so officials are exploring alternative energy project options in consultation with the Campus' Green Committee.

They're not fully decided yet but are looking into solar energy, and are seeking a design firm to help.

He says one big positive with solar is that its scaleable.