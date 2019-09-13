UMPI's YourPace program an innovative opportunity to meet students' needs

University of Maine at Presque Isle officials continue to look for innovative ways to provide educational opportunities, whether you're a traditional student or an adult looking to enhance your knowledge.

The university now offers YourPace, a personalized learning model developed by faculty who understand the challenges busy adults face when balancing work, family, and school. Delivered on a digital platform, the competency-based online programs are designed to leverage previous knowledge and experience as you complete assignments aligned with a list of competencies. You advance by demonstrating your mastery of the content.

