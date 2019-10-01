UMaine Chancellor visits UMPI to discuss unified accreditation

The Chancellor and his senior staff spent the afternoon at UMPI speaking with faculty about unified accreditation. The chancellor says his goal of these open forums is to hear from university staff and the public to gather input to successfully implement a unified accreditation for all the UMS universities.

“It’s a move that’s about students and making it easier for students to do well in our system, to take the very best courses that universities, public universities in the state have available or can make available, make sure that people are graduating in a timely fashion, also to make sure that we can maintain the vast array of courses that we currently have in the system and that we can do that in the future as it gets more expensive to do it. So making sure opportunities are available to all of the students in our system.”

The chancellor has pledged to visit each university campus three times each semester. This was his second visit and his third is scheduled for November.

