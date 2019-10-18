Orono, ME-- The University of Maine's manufacturing center is upgrading its equipment and facilities as part of a drive to bring new kinds of industry to the state. The university says its Advanced Manufacturing Center is receiving $2.5 million toward the effort. Part of the funding is a $1 million award from the National Institute of Standards and Technology's Manufacturing Extension Partnership to improve the center's Center for Additive Manufacturing of Metals.
UMaine Making Efforts To Increase Industry in State
By Shawn Cunningham |
Posted: Fri 9:39 AM, Oct 18, 2019