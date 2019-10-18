UMaine Making Efforts To Increase Industry in State

Orono, ME-- The University of Maine's manufacturing center is upgrading its equipment and facilities as part of a drive to bring new kinds of industry to the state. The university says its Advanced Manufacturing Center is receiving $2.5 million toward the effort. Part of the funding is a $1 million award from the National Institute of Standards and Technology's Manufacturing Extension Partnership to improve the center's Center for Additive Manufacturing of Metals.

 