Unemployment claims slow, as businesses reopen

Unemployment numbers are beginning to level off, according to Maine Labor Commissioner Laura Fortman. She says thousands have filed claims since businesses were forced to close as a result of the pandemic.

"Since about March 15th, we've had over 120,000 Maine people apply for regular unemployment insurance benefits, and we've paid out roughly $650 million dollars in benefits. In addition to that, we have Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, which is a federal program, and we've had tens of thousands of people apply for that as well," says Laura Fortman.

