Cary Holds Hep-A Vaccination Clinic

Cary Medical Center in collaboration with Pines Health Services conducted a Hepatitis ‘A’ Vaccine Clinic on Monday, May 20th at Cary Medical Center. 198 adults and 41 children received the Hepatitis ‘A’ Vaccine in approximately 90 minutes.

The clinic was held especially for individuals who may have eaten at the Burger Boy Restaurant in Caribou on May 6th or May 7th. Early in the morning of May 20th leadership at both Pines and Cary met to organize staffing and make the entire Chan Center available for the clinic. Kris Doody, RN, and CEO for Cary and Pines extended her thanks to staff at both organizations for their efficient and professional performance.

The hospital has also announced that on Tuesday, May 21st at 4:00 pm a second Hepatitis ‘A’ Vaccine Clinic will be held in the Chan Center at Cary. This clinic will be for all individuals who may have eaten at Burger Boy in Caribou from May 7th through the 13th. The clinic will run until 6:00 pm or while vaccine supply lasts. The hospital will address additional clinics on an as needed basis.

For more information please contact the Office of Community Relations at Cary Medical Center 498-1112 or visit the hospital’s website: carymedicalcenter.org or follow them on Facebook.