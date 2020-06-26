U.S. Attorney Warns Public about Fraudulent Face Mask Documents

PORTLAND, Maine: United States Attorney Halsey B. Frank today advised the public that cards and other documents bearing the Department of Justice seal and claiming that individuals are exempt from face mask requirements are fraudulent.

There have been reports of individuals in Maine handing out cards claiming that the bearer is exempt from face mask requirements under the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). The Department of Justice also is aware of postings or flyers on the internet making the same claims. Many of these documents include the Department’s seal.

These documents were not issued by the Department, and the Department does not endorse them. The Department also has not granted permission for the use of its seal for this purpose. Misuse of the Department seal is a federal crime.

The Department urges the public not to rely on the information contained in these documents and to visit https://www.ada.gov/ for ADA information issued by the Department.

For more information and technical assistance about the ADA, please contact the ADA Information Line at 800-514-0301 (voice) and 800-514-0383 (TTY).