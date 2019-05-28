U.S. Border patrol has changed quite a bit since it started on this day in 1924

May 28th, 1924. The first day of the United States Border Patrol. Newsource 8's Ashley Blackford went down to Houlton where she took a trip down memory lane with our nation's first line of defense.

The tools, the clothes and the transportation has changed, but the job has remained the same over the past 95 years.

(Conley) "Our job is protect the nation, we secure the borders and border patrol specifically is in charge of securing the border between the ports of entry so any type of contraband, or smuggling or illegal entry, that's what we're there to keep from happening."

May 28th 1924 US border patrol was officially formed. Now almost a century later a celebration is taking place in Houlton where one of the sectors is located.

(Conley) "We're come a long way, here in Houlton the tool we had to patrol with was a Harley Davidson motorcycle, that was year round so lot have changed, we have different seasons here including mud season, so we have ATVs, snow mobiles, we have a variety of water craft, we of course have four wheel drive vehicles, sedans, you name it we have a tool to meet every season."

Along with the changes in how they do their job, border patrol has also seen changes in what they deal with.

(Conley) "Well in the beginning, you gotta remember how laws were with prohibition was the big thing back in the 20s, so it was mostly liquor, but as time goes anything someone can make money off on they'll tend to smuggle. Whether that's people, or narcotics, or you name it, any type of goods that they can make money on by smuggling between the POEs, that's what we run into."

A lot has changed and evolved over the past 95 years, but one goal will always remain the same, to ensure the safety of not just the community, but the country.

Ashley Blackford News Source 8