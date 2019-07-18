U.S. Customs and Border Protection respond to alleged inappropriate social media activity

U-S Customs and Border Protection officials say 62 Border Patrol employees are under internal investigation following revelations of a secret Facebook group that mocked lawmakers and migrants.

Eight former Border Patrol members are also under investigation.

Officials say most of those under investigation posted in the group called "I'm 10-15."

Posts there questioned the authenticity of images of a migrant father and child dead on the banks of the Rio Grande.

Updated Statement -

U.S. Customs and Border Protection's Office of Professional Responsibility provided an update earlier this week regarding the still ongoing investigation into inappropriate social media activity, noting that currently 70 individuals are under investigation for alleged inappropriate social media activity within three private social media groups. Currently all of the cases are administrative and not criminal. So far, two cases have concluded and referred to management for adjudication. CBP cannot discuss the status of individual investigations at this time.

