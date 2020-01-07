U.S. DOT to determine who will provide essential air service to region

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine - Essential air service to the region has been a hot topic, but the ultimate decision on who services the Presque Isle International Airport will be up to the U.S. DOT.
City Manager Martin Puckett says city officials have been reviewing past decisions by DOT. They've found there have been instances when DOT's selection opposed what community officials recommended, based largely on what was the most affordable option. He says the federal agency uses five criteria to measure bids.