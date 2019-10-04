U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced that cobblestone tiger beetle populations are stable

Today, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced that the cobblestone tiger beetle does not warrant listing under the Endangered Species Act (ESA). The species joins the ranks of more than 190 others in the eastern U.S. whose populations have been determined to be stable thanks to efforts by federal, state, private and non-governmental partners.

The cobblestone tiger beetle can be found in 13 U.S. states - Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky, Alabama and Mississippi - and New Brunswick, Canada. The beetle occupies pebble and cobblestone patches along rivers with swift-flowing water. The beetle’s habitat is maintained by natural disturbances, like flooding and freezing, which deposit cobblestones throughout its range.

Although impacts from climate change, including changes in precipitation patterns and temperature, could affect natural flow regimes the beetle relies on, the species has shown the ability to adapt due to its distribution across a topographically diverse region.