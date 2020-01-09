U.S. Housing Department Helping to Solve Youth Homelessness Issue in Aroostook County

Youth homelessness is an issue in Aroostook County and the U.S. Housing Department is trying to solve that.

To help combat the problem, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development awarded Maine with a two-year, $3.35 million dollar grant to end and prevent homelessness.

Some of this money will be coming to The County, though the specific number hasn't been released yet.

Aroostook County Action Program, or ACAP, hosted a meeting where they discussed the issue and tried to come up with solutions to combat it.

ACAP is is hoping to get the community involved and if you have any ideas on how to help, you are encouraged to contact ACAP at 207-764-3721.