US: Man inspired by IS planned truck attack near DC

Federal prosecutors say a man inspired by the Islamic State group stole a U-Haul truck with plans to drive it into a crowd at National Harbor, a convention and tourist destination just outside the nation's capital.

The allegation was made in a court filing Monday as prosecutors in Maryland urged a judge to keep the defendant, Rondell Henry, detained on a charge of driving a stolen vehicle across state lines.

Authorities say Henry admitted that he wanted to create "panic and chaos" and that his plans for a truck attack were modeled after a deadly attack in France.

Prosecutors say Henry told officers he was "just going to keep driving and driving and driving" and didn't plan on stopping.

It wasn't immediately clear if Henry had a lawyer.