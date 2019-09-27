U.S. Navy Gunners Mate 1st Class Cole Disy of Caribou, Maine selected for promotion in a summer-long training program

U.S. Navy Gunners Mate 1st Class Cole Disy of Caribou, Maine practices with a pike at the USS Constitution in Boston with his class of Chief Selects.

Across the U.S. Navy every year, Chief Petty Officers train 1st Class Petty Officers who have been selected for promotion in a summer-long training program. The Final Week, in the week leading up to the pinning ceremony in mid-September, is filled with important training events.

This year, the Greater New England Chiefs Mess met for their first day of Final Week training at USS Constitution, at Charlestown Navy Yard in Boston. Greater New England Chiefs Mess is made up of Reserve Chiefs from seven Navy Reserve Operational Support Centers, all within four hours drive of Boston. USS Constitution is the world's oldest commissioned warship.