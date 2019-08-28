U.S. Senator Susan Collins welcomed Maine Boys and Girls Nation delegates Jacob Thomas Huesers of Winslow, Gracia Kasuku Bareti of Westbook, Zainab Almatwari of Westbrook, and Lucas Norman Wright of Scarborough to her Washington, D.C., office. The American Legion Boys Nation and the American Legion Auxiliary Girls Nation programs each select two representatives from every state to travel to Washington where the young leaders learn about the structure and function of the federal government.

“Jacob, Gracia, Zainab, and Lucas are exceptional students, and it was a pleasure to welcome them to our nation’s capital,” said Senator Collins. “Boys and Girls Nation are wonderful programs that help cultivate our country’s future leaders, and I am delighted to have this group of students representing Maine and making our state so proud.”

The American Legion Boys Nation and the American Legion Auxiliary Girls Nation convene every year for a week in Washington to learn the qualities of leadership and good governance. Each delegate acts as a senator from his or her state and learns to organize committees and conduct hearings on bills submitted by fellow delegates.