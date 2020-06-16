US and Canada extend border closing until July 21st

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday's agreement extends the closure by another 30 days. The restrictions were announced on March 18 and were extended in April and May.

"I can now confirm that Canada and the United States have once again agreed to extend by thirty days until July 21st the current measures in place along our border. This is an important decision that will keep people in both of our countries safe."

Canada sends 75% of its exports to the U.S. and about 18% of American exports go to Canada. The U.S.-Canada border is the world’s longest between two nations.