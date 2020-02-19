US judge sides with migrants in case against Border Patrol

A U.S. judge in Arizona has issued a permanent order requiring the Border Patrol to provide clean mats and thin blankets to migrants who are apprehended within 12 hours of their booking.

The order issued on Wednesday applies to eight Border Patrol stations in Arizona following a lawsuit that claims the agency holds migrants in overcrowded, unsafe and inhumane conditions.

The lawsuit was first filed in 2015 on behalf of migrants who have been held in the Tucson Sector’s facilities.

They say the facilities are extremely cold, overcrowded and unsanitary, and conditions don’t allow migrants to sleep.

The Border Patrol says its facilities were designed for adults and short-term stays.

