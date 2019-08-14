US rapper A$AP Rocky found guilty of assault in Sweden

This Feb. 9, 2019 file photo shows A$AP Rocky at Pre-Grammy Gala And Salute To Industry Icons in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Source: AP/Richard Shotwell)
Updated: Wed 8:24 AM, Aug 14, 2019

(AP) - A Swedish court has found American rapper A$AP Rocky guilty of assault for his role in a June 30 street brawl in Stockholm.

The artist, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, earlier pleaded self-defense and said he had tried to avoid a confrontation with two men who he said were persistently following his entourage.

One of them picked a fight with one of Mayers' two bodyguards, the rapper told the Stockholm District Court.

The courts said the defendants "were not in a situation" where they were entitled to self-defense and that they "assaulted the victim by hitting and kicking him."

As a result, the three defendants were “convicted of assault and sentenced to conditional sentences.”

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus