USDA Invests $4.3 Million in Fort Fairfield Utilities District for Major Infrastructure Upgrades

WASHINGTON, May 27, 2020 – U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Deputy Under Secretary for Rural Development Bette Brand today announced that the department is investing $281 million in 106 projects to improve water and wastewater infrastructure in rural communities in 36 states and Puerto Rico. USDA is funding the projects through the Water and Waste Disposal Loan and Grant program. In Maine, the Fort Fairfield Utilities District has been selected to received funding in the amount of $4,344,000.

“These investments will bring modern, reliable water and wastewater infrastructure to rural communities. They will replace deteriorating, leaking water pipes with new ones and upgrade water handling systems that are decades old. These investments create jobs and improve public health and safety for our rural neighbors,” Brand said. “Under the leadership of President Trump and Agriculture Secretary Perdue, USDA is committed to partnering with rural communities to help them improve their infrastructure, because when rural America thrives, all of America thrives.”

USDA Rural Development Maine State Director Timothy P. Hobbs said, “Investing in critical wastewater infrastructure supports every aspect of a rural community. From rural businesses to essential community facilities and homeowners, these upgrades contribute to the daily quality of life in rural Maine towns.”

The Fort Fairfield Utilities District has been selected to receive a USDA Rural Development Water and Waste Direct Loan in the amount of $2,172,000 and Grant in the amount of $2,172,000. This funding will replace the existing wastewater treatment facility with a new lagoon treatment system. It also includes upgrades to the Puddledock and Riverside Pump Stations. The proposed project includes demolition of the existing wastewater treatment facility and construction of the following at a new site: Administration building; Influent pump station and force main across the Aroostook River; Influent screen; Three cell aerated lagoon system; Disinfection system; Outfall; Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition.

USDA is funding projects in Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin and Wyoming.

Eligible applicants include rural cities, towns and water districts. The funds can be used for drinking water, stormwater drainage and waste disposal systems in rural communities that meet population limits.

For application or eligibility information, view the interactive RD Apply tool or contact Community Programs Director Robert Nadeau at (207) 990-9121 or robert.nadeau@usda.gov.

USDA Rural Development provides loans and grants to help expand economic opportunities and create jobs in rural areas. This assistance supports infrastructure improvements; business development; housing; community facilities such as schools, public safety and health care; and high-speed internet access in rural areas. For more information, visit www.rd.usda.gov/me.

