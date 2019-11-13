PRESQUE ISLE, ME-- USDA Rural Development State Director Timothy P. Hobbs will visit Presque Isle Utilities District to make a major announcement that will impact the future of the wastewater system, and surrounding environment. The District has been in need of funding to upgrade its wastewater treatment infrastructure and improve issues impacting the environment.
USDA Rural Development to Announce Major Investment in Presque Isle Wastewater Infrastructure
