Unemployment Still Unavailable for Those Who Are Self Employed

Thousands of Mainers have filed for unemployment, but one group is struggling to get their benefits; those who are self employed. News Source 8’s Tom Dufton spoke with someone that owns their own shop and what they are doing to get by in these trying times.

Millions of Americans are out of work, and Maine is no exception.

With a record number of people filing for unemployment, there’s one group that is left behind, those who are self employed.

The Commissioner of the Maine Department of Labor, Laura Fortman, says the unemployment program for them isn’t ready yet.

