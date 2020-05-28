Unemployment claims have more than doubled for the past week

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - The Maine Department of Labor says the number of people filing initial unemployment claims has more than doubled to 24,500 for the past week. The department said Thursday the initial claims and weekly certifications of 137,700 claims for state unemployment and 135,600 claims for pandemic unemployment assistance represent a suspicious increase. Labor Commissioner Laura Fortman believes the higher numbers are evidence of what she's calling “impostor fraud” and says 1,000 cases of potential fraud are already under investigation. To date, the department has canceled about 2,200 unemployment claims because of fraud.