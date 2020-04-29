United Airlines changes daily schedule at Presque Isle International Airport

April 29, 2020 Presque Isle, Maine - United Airlines has announced that starting Monday May 4th, they will be making a significant change to their daily schedule at Presque Isle International Airport. This schedule change is being made to provide for shorter connections for air travelers making connections at Washington-Dulles.

United has published the following schedule which applies to any day of the week:

Depart Presque Isle at 2:00 PM and Arrive at Washington-Dulles at 4:23 PM

Depart Washington-Dulles at 5:40 PM and Arrive in Presque Isle at 7:55 PM

As always, schedules can change without notice so check with United prior to your departure to confirm the schedule. This is best done online or on the United app.

If you held a reservation on one of the flights effected by this change, United Airlines has posted instructions on how to make changes at the following address; https://www.united.com/en/us/fly/covid-update.html

