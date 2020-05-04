United Airlines changes schedule

United Airlines has announced that starting Tuesday May 12th, that they will be making a significant change to their daily schedule at Presque Isle International Airport. The number of arrival and departures per week will go from 7 to 6. The arrival on Tuesday nights has been cancelled. The departure on Wednesday afternoon has also been cancelled. United has published the following schedule which applies to Monday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday:

Depart Presque Isle at 2:00 PM and Arrive at Washington-Dulles at 4:23 PM

Depart Washington-Dulles at 5:40 PM and Arrive in Presque Isle at 7:55 PM

United has published the following schedule which applies to Tuesday:

Depart Presque Isle at 2:00 PM and Arrive at Washington-Dulles at 4:23 PM

United has published the following schedule which applies to Wednesday:

Depart Washington-Dulles at 5:40 PM and Arrive in Presque Isle at 7:55 PM

On Wednesday April 29, 2020, the airport received a notice from the United States Department of Transportation which allows air carriers serving essential air service markets like Presque Isle to reduce their number flights from 12 down to 6 per week.

As always, schedules can change without notice so check with United prior to your departure to confirm the schedule. This is best done online or on the United app.

If you held a reservation on one of the flights effected by this change, United Airlines has posted instructions on how to make changes at the following address; https://www.united.com/en/us/fly/covid-update.html

