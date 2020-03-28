United Airlines will be cutting back it's flights in and out of the County starting April 1st.

Today they announced that from April 1st up to and including April 14th, there will be one departure and one arrival for the Presque Isle International Airport per day. According to Kim Smith, the Public Information Officer for Presque Isle, they are being told that United has taken this step in all of their Essential Air Service Markets. So flights will leave Presque Isle at 6 AM, arriving in Newark at 8:16 AM and will leave Newark at 9:35 PM arriving in Presque Isle at 11:30 PM. As always, schedules can change without notice so check with United prior to your departure to confirm the schedule.