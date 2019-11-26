United Nations Continuing to Evaluate Impact of Climate Change

A senior United Nations official says countries have procrastinated for too long and should start making steep cuts in greenhouse gas emissions immediately, or risk missing agreed targets for limiting global warming.

Inger Andersen, head of the U.N. Environment Program, says the world needs “quick wins to reduce emissions as much as possible in 2020.” Ahead of a global climate summit in Madrid next week, her agency published a report Tuesday showing the amount of planet-heating gases released into the atmosphere hitting a new high last year.

The U.N.’s annual ‘emissions gap’ report calculated that current national pledges for cutting greenhouse gases would leave the world 3.2 degrees Celsius (5.8 Fahrenheit) warmer by 2100 than pre-industrial times, with dramatic consequences for life on Earth.

