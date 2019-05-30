United Way gifts books to County first graders

United Way of Aroostook is gifting even more books to Aroostook County children. Kathy McCarty visited Easton Elementary School and has more on the program.

This marks the fourth year of Summer Slide, a program designed to prevent children from sliding backwards in their academic progress. Athena Hallowell, Program and Volunteer Coordinator for United Way of Aroostook, says that's why the agency is providing reading materials to more than 600 first graders across The County in time for summer break, in partnership with Katahdin Trust Company.

"We've enjoyed visiting all first grade schools in Aroostook County. This year we'll be visiting 22 schools and over 670 children - first graders here - and we'll bring to them a little bit of literacy for the summer."

Hallowell says she wants the children to continue learning throughout the summer because they've worked really hard as first graders. She says she knows if they don't read during the summer, they may lose the skills they've learned. This year's program will incorporate math and reading, with children receiving a backpack and reading materials.

"We're really excited this year about the financial literacy piece that's going to be added to the books and the backpacks that all of the children will be getting," says Kim Embleton, Community Banker with Katahdin Trust Co.

Easton first graders Peyton Hallett and Carter Brown shared what they liked to read.

"'I Say Ooh, You Say Ahh' because there's funny things, and the donkey wears underpants on his head," says Peyton Hallett.

Carter Brown says "Mysteries, because you never know what's going to happen."

Reading provides a firm foundation for youth to build on.

"We find that early literacy is really important to help children become successful later on, so continuing that reading during the summer will help with the future success of our kids."

Hallowell says this year each student will receive a backpack with Mercer Mayer's Little Critters book "Just Saving My Money," as well as two other random book selections, a summer assignment to return to United Way, pencils to draw with, and a free book certificate for the Book Nook at the mall.