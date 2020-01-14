United Way of Aroostook Receives more than $25,000 in Employee Contributions and Corporate Donations from Katahdin Trust

For more than 100 years Katahdin Trust and its employees have supported hundreds of local organizations through financial contributions, volunteerism and in-kind donations. “The Bank is incredibly proud of its employees and the many ways in which they continue to help make our communities better,” shared Krista Putnam, Senior Vice President, Marketing.

Recently, employees were extremely generous in pledging more than $19,000 for the 2020 United Way of Aroostook workplace campaign. In addition, Katahdin Trust employees contributed an additional $1,100 through the Bank’s Casual Because We Care Days. “Throughout the last quarter of each year we conduct our annual employee campaign for United Way of Aroostook and it seemed fitting to extend our fundraising efforts with our Casual Because We Care Days,” explained Putnam.

All 180 Katahdin Trust employees throughout northern Maine, greater Bangor and Portland area offices can dress casually on Fridays in support of various non-profit organizations all over the state. Each employee that participates in Casual Because We Care Days donates a minimum of $1 in exchange for the privilege to dress casually and wear jeans.

“Employee gifts were combined with additional monetary and in-kind donations by the Bank, including a corporate match and support of other programs, for a total of more than $25,000,” Putnam added. “Our commitment to the communities we serve is a top priority at Katahdin Trust and we are proud to partner with many different local non-profit organizations like the United Way of Aroostook.”

“We are so fortunate to have partners that are willing to support our efforts in building stronger communities,” said Sarah Ennis, United Way of Aroostook’s Executive Director. “In addition to their financial support, Katahdin Trust employees dedicated more than 360 volunteer hours assisting us with projects county-wide. We are grateful to have them by our side, improving the lives of our neighbors and friends.”