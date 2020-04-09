United announces it will now fly to and from Washington-Dulles International Airport

People flying to and from Presque Isle will find themselves traveling through Washington-Dulles International Airport, effective immediately.

United Airlines announced starting Thursday, April 9th, all scheduled arrivals into and departures from Presque Isle International Airport will go through Washington-Dulles International Airport. There will be one departure and one arrival for the Presque Isle International Airport per day.

United published the following schedule which applies to any day of the week:

Depart Presque Isle at 8:40 a.m. and Arrive at Washington-Dulles at 11:03 a.m.;

Depart Washington-Dulles at 5:30 p.m. and Arrive in Presque Isle at 7:45 p.m.

United released the following statement regarding the change.

“It’s important to us that everyone gets the assistance they need. If you’re not traveling within 72 hours, we ask that you contact us closer to your trip to allow us to prioritize those with more immediate travel plans. You can also change your plans online or on our app.”

No explanation was given for why the airline is no longer providing service to Newark.

As always, schedules can change without notice so check with United prior to your departure to confirm the schedule. This is best done online or on the United app.