University of Maine System looks to streamline accreditation process

Members of the University of Maine System Board of Trustees and other UMS officials have a major task before them - to consider changing the current accreditation process. Officials met at the University of Maine at Fort Kent Monday to discuss what this could mean for students, faculty, and the system as a whole.

Chancellor Dannel Malloy says "Changing the accreditation to a system accreditation will really be good for students. It'll make it easier to take courses at any of our universities. It'll be good for the faculty because it'll allow them to collaborate across borders that - that really are artificial. It'll be good for our research initiatives, so we can involve professors and students at all of our universities in really important, groundbreaking research that's being done within the system."