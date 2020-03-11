University of Maine System moves all classes online as of March 23 in light of COVID-19

Effective March 23, 2020, UMS universities will transition all in-class academic instruction to online or other pedagogically appropriate distance modalities that do not require in-class presence for the remainder of the Spring semester. Graduate, clinical, and similarly-situated students should be transitioned to remote work if possible. Individual universities, colleges, and departments should provide all material assistance and accommodation possible through this transition.

Dannel P. Malloy, University of Maine System Chancellor says, "Maine is a safe place. We do not at present have any confirmed COVID-19 cases, although that will undoubtedly change in the near future. Our public universities are unique environments, with students from all over the country and world living, learning, and socializing in close environments. And at this particular time, on the cusp of higher education’s traditional Spring Break period, during which our students leave our campuses to return home or visit destinations all over the United States and internationally, we are unable to reasonably ensure that students will not be exposed to the Coronavirus on their travels or return with it from Spring Break, unnecessarily risking transmission of COVID-19 in our university communities and the State."