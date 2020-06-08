University of Maine at Presque Isle Still Figuring Out How to Safely Open Fitness Center and Pool

Gyms can reopen on June 12th in 13 counties in Maine, but the University of Maine is waiting a little longer to open Gentile Hall.

Discussions are currently being held to plan for ways people can socially distance while in the fitness centers gym, fitness center, rock wall and walking track. In addition to how those areas will be used safely, discussions are going on about how to safely use the pools.

The Chief Business Officer at UMPI says they are working to figure out how to follow CDC guidelines to keep people safe in the pool.