Upcoming Telethon Looks to Help Catholic Charities

The Operation 24 telethon is coming up on Thursday. The Goal? Raising money for Catholic Charities, which supplies food for the 24 pantries that serve Aroostook County. Every community in The County, as well as Danforth in Washington county, is covered by one of the pantries. Catholic Charities supplies the pantries, and the pantries serve their communities.

The telethon kicks off on Thursday morning at 5:30am. If you'd like to donate now you can text OPERATION24 to 44321.