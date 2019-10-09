Update: Man facing additional charges following firearm discharged

A 20-year-old man from Beardsley, N.B., is facing five additional charges in connection with an incident involving a firearm in Jacksontown, north of Woodstock.

Jacob Boucher appeared in Woodstock Provincial Court on October 9, 2019, and was charged with the following:

Break and enter

Robbery with a firearm

wearing a mask with the intent to commit an indictable offense

possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

unauthorized possession of a firearm

On October 6, 2019, at about 4:50 a.m., members of the Woodstock RCMP responded to a home on Sharkey Road, for a report of an attempted break and enter. An individual had allegedly tried to break into the home and an altercation took place between the suspect and the homeowner. A firearm was discharged during the incident, resulting in minor injuries to the homeowner. The suspect fled the scene on foot. A short time later, a 20-year-old man was arrested without incident.

On October 7, 2019, Jacob Boucher was charged with discharging a firearm with intent.

He has been remanded into custody and is scheduled to return to Woodstock Provincial Court for a bail hearing on October 30, 2019, at 1:30 p.m.