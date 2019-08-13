Update: Police have released the identities of the Castle Hill homicide victims

State Police say the two men killed found dead a pickup truck in Castle Hill early this morning are residents of that town. They are 51 year old Roger Ellis and 25 year old Allen Curtis. Autopsies on both men will take place Wednesday at the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Augusta.

Troopers were dispatched to 2052 State Road just after midnight for a suspicious noise complaint. That road is also known Route 227. Initially troopers thought they were dealing with a collision between an ATV and a pickup truck in the roadway, but quickly determined that was not the case when the bodies of the two men were found inside the truck.

The truck, a 2007 red Chevrolet Silverado, is owned by Ellis. The ATV’s ownership has not been determined. It is a unregistered 2006 Suzuki LTZ 400, painted black over the original yellow paint. Some of the yellow is still visible however and the ATV has a loud exhaust. Area residents who heard a loud ATV late last night in Castle Hill are asked to call State Police in Houlton . In addition, detectives are asking area homeowners who have video surveillance systems pointed at the road to also contact them.

Troopers, Detectives and Evidence Technicians worked throughout the day at the homicide scene and the investigative work will continue during the night and Wednesday.

Anyone with information that may be related to the homicides are asked to call State Police in Houlton.

