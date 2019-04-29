Update concerning two missing Presque Isle children

According to the Presque Isle Police Department, After a phone conversation with Joel Strother, the father of the two boys, he is refusing to cooperate with Law Enforcement. They area still searching for the children and have received many tips from all over the east coast. We believe they may be travelling in a metallic colored GMC Terrain possibly with temporary paper plates or a tan Cadillac Escalade. Please note the birthmark on the left side of Joel Strothers neck which may look like a faded tattoo. Again if you have any information, please give us a call at (207)764-4476.