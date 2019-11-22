VIDEO: Engine fire forces plane to make emergency landing in Los Angeles

A Philippine Airlines jet made an emergency landing at Los Angeles International Airport just after takeoff Thursday after flames and black smoke were seen shooting out of its right engine.

Adam Taylor says he intended to film his young daughter's reaction as the plane lifted off the ground but ended up getting video of flames shooting out of the aircraft's engine. (Source: Adam Taylor Photos/CNN)

Adam Taylor boarded the plane with his wife and daughter at LAX on an international flight bound for Manila.

Taylor says he intended to film his young daughter's reaction as the plane lifted off the ground but ended up getting video of flames shooting out of the aircraft's engine just below the right wing.

There were more than 300 people on board the Boeing 777.

The Federal Aviation Administration says the engine stopped working, but the plane still managed to land safely and no one was hurt.

A passenger said it was a rough landing, but he believes the pilot did their best.

The FAA is still working to confirm the cause of the engine fire.

Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.