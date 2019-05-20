Vaccines being offered after case of Hepatitis A found

Once exposed, there is a window of 14 days during which a person can be vaccinated. After that the treatment is no longer effective. Given the tight time frame for treatment, both Northern Light AR Gould Hospital and Cary Medical Center provided vaccines on Saturday until their supplies were exhausted.

Both hospitals are receiving more doses today and will be offering vaccines this afternoon to those who may need it.

AR Gould will be prepared to start offering shots at 1:00 p.m. today at Walk-In Care on North Street.

The Hepatitis A vaccination clinic will start this afternoon at 4 pm in the Chan Center at Cary Medical Center. At this time we expect to receive enough vaccine to vaccinate those that ate at Burger Boy on May 6 and 7, 2019. We are prioritizing those two dates because those who ate on May 6 will no longer benefit from being vaccinated, and after tomorrow those who ate on May 7 will no longer benefit from being vaccinated.

More vaccine is on order and will be available for those who ate at Burger Boy after the 7th of May on Tuesday and Wednesday at further clinics. We will release details on what is available each day as we have the information. Keep an eye on our Facebook page for updates.