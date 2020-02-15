Valley officials prepare to send straw poll results to Department of Education

Ballots have been tallied and the results are in, with the majority of voters in favor of the Frenchville site. Just over 1,700 people turned out Wednesday and Thursday, with the majority of Madawaska, Frenchville and St. Agatha voters - 836 - approving. A tie was declared in Fort Kent, with 419 in favor, while 419 opposed the site being considered for the proposed school. Superintendent Ben Sirois was at the meeting and says he wasn't surprised by the numbers.

"It does show that two out of the three SAUs overwhelmingly want it in Frenchville, with the third district 50-50. So we'll see what the state Board says," says Ben Sirois.