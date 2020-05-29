School project put on hold, officials work to meet state request to form RSU

The onset of the pandemic caused disruption at many levels, from state government and businesses to education. Peter Caron, Coordinator of Innovative Practices and Community Outreach, says the shutdown of offices like the Department of Education resulted in plans for the regional school in The Valley being put on hold.

"That whole project is on hold. As you well imagine, the Maine Department of Education, the staffers, the - you know, all the way up to the Commissioner of Education, together with the - you know, the Governor and other cabinet members are all grappling with the effect of Covid-19 on the - on the state's economy, business and educational systems. So there really hasn't been any time for them to, you know, devote to our project," says Peter Caron.

