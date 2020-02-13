Valley split on location of proposed unified school

The results are in from the straw poll to measure support for a regional school in Frenchville.

The Madawaska school department and MSAD 33 both voted overwhelmingly in favor of the Frenchville location, but MSAD 27 ended in a tie. Both "yes" and "no" garnered 419 votes apiece. Ben Sirois (SearWay), Superintendent of schools for the Fort Kent area, says board members were on pins and needles while waiting for the results to come in.Sirois says the results will be sent to the Maine Board of Education to determine if the project will continue to move forward.

Here are the votes on the Frenchville site selection:

Madawaska 439 yes, 26 no

SAD 33 397 yes, 2 no

SAD 27 419 yes, 419 no

Here are the votes in each community in the SAD 27 District:

Town of Fort Kent 327 yes, 350 no

New Canada 25 yes, 20 no

St Francis 11 yes, 10 no

St John Plantation 14 yes, 10 no

Wallagrass 42 yes, 29 no

