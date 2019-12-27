Valley youth learn life lessons working on family farm

If you grew up in The County, you either know someone who worked on a farm at a young age or did so yourself. It's an experience that sticks with you your whole life, building skills that last a lifetime. For Ethan and Preston Malmborg, brothers from New Canada, working on the family farm in Fort Kent is something they look forward to doing each year. This marked Ethan's fourth year working harvest.

"I drove potato trucks and I would help take rotten potatoes out of the good ones and make sure all the potatoes went smoothly and didn't bruise," says Ethan Malmborg.

