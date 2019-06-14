Van Buren Police Searching For Man With Charges for Leaving The Scene of Crash

On Thursday, the Van Buren Police Department put out a public alert for their search for 29 year old Henry Rodriguez. Rodriguez is wanted in connection with a domestic incident that occurred on the Sullivan Road, He fled on foot into the woods after causing a vehicle he was riding in to crash. Police ask anyone with information as to his whereabouts to contact the Van Buren Police at 868-3481 or the Sheriff's department at 1-800-432-7842.